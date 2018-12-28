City releases schedule for New Year’s Day trash pickup
In observance of New Year’s Day, all city facilities will be closed Tuesday to include the Solid Waste Transfer Station.
Monday pickup for area 1 and 2 will not change.
There will be no residential trash pickup Tuesday.
Wednesday pickup will be only area 3 instead of areas 3 and 4.
Thursday pickup will be only area 5 instead of areas 5 and 6.
Jan. 4 pickup will be only area 7 instead of areas 7 and 8.
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day, with the exception of no collection Tuesday.
For more information regarding city facility closure, contact City Hall at 254-547-4221.
For more information regarding the collection schedule, contact Solid Waste at 254-547-4242.
Official: Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen not closing, seeking bigger location
The Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen is searching for a new, larger location, according to a post on the kitchen’s Facebook page.
Patrick Richardson, executive director of the Copperas Cove Soup Kitchen, clarified that the kitchen will not be closing.
“I am not closing,” Richardson said. “I will be moving to a larger location. Until this happens, I will be open to the public.”
In an original post on the Facebook page, the kitchen announced it would “no longer able to continue serving the public.”
In a follow-up comment, Richardson called the statement false.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.