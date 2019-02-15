Gatesville man killed by teen driving truck, police say
Gatesville police are investigating a Sunday evening crash that killed a man. John William Gregory, 53, of Gatesville, was struck and killed by a truck driven by a teenager, according to Police Chief Nathan Gohlke. The man was walking along the shoulder of an area road. The teen, a 17-year-old, was driving north on Farm-to-Market 116 when his truck drifted and struck Gregory, according to police. No charges have been filed.
City hosting household hazardous waste collection event Feb. 23
The Solid Waste Department and the Central Texas Council of Governments will host a regional household hazardous waste collection event this month. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Copperas Cove Transfer Station, 2605 S. Farm-to-Market 116. Residents from Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, Mills and San Saba counties may take advantage of the collection. Participants will be required to show proof of residency prior to dumping. Questions may be directed to the Solid Waste Department at 254-547-4242
Lampasas to start brush chipping program next month
Lampasas has announced it will begin its brush chipping program in March.
The pickup dates and areas are:
- March 4-8: The northwest section of the city, from West of Key Avenue and north of First Street.
- March 11-15: The southwest section of the city, from West of Key Avenue and south of First Street.
- March 18-22: The southeast section of the city, from East of Key Avenue and south of First Street.
- March 25-29: The northeast section of the city, from East of Key Avenue and north of First Street.
City-sponsored brush chipping will occur only during designated weeks and designated areas. Brush must be no longer than 4 feet in length. No lumber or trash will be picked up, and the bundle must be out by the curb. No alley brush will be picked up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.