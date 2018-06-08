Cove library to close temporarily June 15-16
Copperas Cove and LMC Corporation recently began renovation work at the public library, at 501 S. Main St., so the library will be temporarily closed June 15-16, as renovation near the main entrance and lobby begins.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause our citizens and patrons,” said city spokesman Kevin Keller in a written statement. “As always, we encourage visitors to remain observant and obey all construction related warning signs at the library.” Questions or concerns should be directed to library Director Kevin Marsh at kmarsh@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-3826.
Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans Independence Day event is June 23
Star Group-Veterans Helping Veterans will host its 10th annual Independence Day Celebration this month. The event will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 23 at City Park, 1206 W. Avenue B, by the Civic Center. Food, drinks games and entertainment will be available. The event is free and open to the public. Contact Jonathan Haywood at 254-681-8025 or 254-238-8204 for more information.
