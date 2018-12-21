Highway lanes open after beams set on bridge
The Texas Department of Transportation temporarily closed the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 190/Interstate 14 at Clear Creek Road on Thursday, but the lanes are open again.
The temporary closures allowed a contractor to set bridge beams for the new westbound to eastbound turnaround bridge that will span the main lanes of I-14 and the eastbound exit ramp to Clear Creek Road, said Ken Roberts, the TxDOT regional spokesman from Waco.
Eastbound and westbound traffic was diverted to the frontage road while northbound and southbound Clear Creek Road traffic was reduced to single lane traffic at the bridge.
Traffic control was handled by law enforcement officers during the beam setting operation.
Catholic church to host Christmas cantana today
The Holy Family Catholic Church will host a Christmas Cantana starting at 7 p.m. today.
Those who attend the event at 1001 Georgetown Road will sing songs and here a sermon.
“It is a vehicle to help us share, celebrate, and sing the beautiful Christmas Message,” said church staff. “Come join us to listen to this beautiful message.
Free pet adoption continues
The Animal Shelter will host its monthly free adoption event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today.
The shelter is at 1601 North First Street/North Farm-to-Market 116.
During the event, the adoption fee for all adoptable dogs and cats will be waived.
An adoption agreement, which requires the animals to be spayed/neutered, vaccinated and micro-chipped, will still be required.
The microchipping is required at the time of adoption and costs $20.
This month’s event is sponsored by Hank’s Tire Pros and Pet Supply Plus, which will provide a limited number of gift certificates to adopting families.
For more information about the event, contact the shelter at 254-547-5584.
