Food for Families event scheduled for Nov. 16
Food For Families, the annual project coordinated by the Longhorn Council, Boy Scouts of America, H-E-B. Grocery Company and KWTX News 10, approaches in less than a month. The one-day food drive collects nonperishable food and stocks shelves of area food banks and pantries. Nonperishable food donations will be accepted from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 16 at various collection sites.
All donated food will be given to people in need who live in that county. Nonperishable food products are accepted including canned meats, canned vegetables, cereals, baby food, peanut butter, dry beans, rice, flour, sugar, corn meal, pasta and sauces.
Area collection sites are:
Coryell County
- Gatesville Fire Department at 109 S. 23rd St., Gatesville
- H.E.B at 2990 E. Highway U.S. Business 190, Copperas Cove
Bell County
- Special Events Center at 3601 South W. S. Young, Killeen
CRDAMC medical home ribbon-cutting Tuesday
The Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center at Fort Hood will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to officially open its fourth community-based medical home.
Brig. Gen. Jeffrey J. Johnson, commander of the Regional Health Command-Central, will officiate and be joined by Col. David R. Gibson, the Darnall commander.
The new West Killeen Medical Home at 5200 Bunny Trail Drive will operate under the same patient-centered principles as its sister clinics in Killeen, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights. The West Killeen Medical Home, which began offering care to its beneficiaries Oct. 1, also will include a lab and pharmacy. The new medical facility will support nearly 8,500 family members and retirees.
City to host Christmas Extravaganza Nov. 30
The city’s Tourism Department will host the 2018 Christmas Extravaganza from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 30, in the City Park at 1206 W. Avenue B. The annual event will include an evening of entertainment and activities for all ages, to include the Christmas tree lighting and a visit from Santa, bounce houses, food trucks, hay rides, live music, a live nativity, a petting zoo, pony rides, an ugly sweater contest and more. The Christmas Extravaganza is family-oriented and suitable for all ages. Entry into the park is $5 per car, cash only. Anyone with questions, or wishing to reserve a spot as a vendor or volunteer, should contact Brianna McGuine, tourism and information coordinator, at bmcguine@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
City taking applications for KCCB commission
The city is accepting applications to fill positions on the Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful Commission, according to a news release. The purpose of the City Council-appointed advisory body is to develop and recommend policies related to litter prevention, beautification and community improvement. The advisory body consists of 15 members, appointed to three-year terms. It meets monthly on the first Monday.
Applications are available at 914 South Main St., Suite C, or on the city website, www.copperascovetx.gov under “Online Resources,” and “Forms and Applications.” The position vacancies will be advertised through Nov. 23. Completed applications must be submitted to the office of the City Secretary by 5 p.m. Dec. 3. For more information, contact City Secretary Lisa Wilson at lwilson@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-4221.
‘A Christmas Affair’ shopping extravaganza set for Nov. 8 at CTC
Central Texas College offers the public a chance to get a jump on Christmas shopping through the 23rd annual “A Christmas Affair” craft sale and bazaar. The event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 8 in the Anderson Campus Center, building 156. Vendors will be selling a variety of products including handmade crafts, jewelry, kitchenware, bath and body needs, cosmetics, home décor items, candles, gourmet foods, Christmas gift and a host of other items.
The event is hosted by CTC Net Impact and is open to the public. Shoppers can also win door prizes and participate in a silent auction. Admission to the event is free and proceeds will help fund Net Impact’s community service projects. For more information, call 254-526-1788 or email ctcchristmasaffair@gmail.com
Crafty Finds Boutique to host ribbon-cutting
The Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m. Nov. 7 for Crafty Finds Boutique at 1312 Georgetown Road. “At Crafty Finds Boutique, you can find a variety of handmade items,” according to a a chamber news release. Crafty Finds offers both adult and child crafting classes. For more information contact the chamber at 254-547-7571.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.