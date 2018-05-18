Cove police officers to take part in Torch Run on Monday
As part of a statewide event, Copperas Cove police officers will participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run Day for Special Olympics Texas on Monday. The officers will gather in front of the police department, 302 E. Avenue E, at 10 a.m. to begin the two-mile run through the city, carrying the torch.
From the police department, the route will proceed to South Second, to Avenue F to South First, to Meggs Street, to South Fifth, to Veterans Avenue, to Lyons Street, to South Main Street, then back to the police department. The public is invited to line the route and support the officers during the run.
Runoff election set for Tuesday
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday for the Coryell County runoff election. Three races will be decided in the runoff: county judge, district clerk and county treasurer. The candidates who win Tuesday’s election will not face any opposition in the November election.
Voters may cast their ballots at the following locations:
- Gatesville Civic Center, 303 Veterans Memorial Loop, Gatesville.
- Evant City Hall, 598 E. U.S. Highway 84, Evant.
- Turnersville Community Center, 8115 Farm-to-Market 182, Turnersville.
- Copperas Cove Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B, Copperas Cove.
- Holy Family Catholic Church, 1001 Georgetown Road, Copperas Cove.
Cove firefighters to hold Fill the Boot Campaign on May 18-20
As call volume allows, personnel from the Copperas Cove Fire Department will be at various intersections around the city during May as part of the Fill the Boot Campaign supporting the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
The campaign will be May 18-20 with locations at East Business U.S. Highway 190 at Constitution Drive, West Business U.S. Highway 190 at South Farm-to-Market 116, Robertson Avenue at South Main Street, and Avenue B at North First Street.
Public meeting scheduled for Business Highway 190 project
The public is invited to comment on the proposed Business Highway 190 Improvement Project during a meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. May 31 at the Civic Center, 1206 W. Avenue B.
City officials and representatives from the Texas Department of Transportation will be present for the open house-style meeting, with a presentation on the project at 6 p.m.
TxDOT has set up a website for the project: www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html
Kevin Keller, Cove public information officer, can be contacted to address any questions or concerns before the public meeting, at 254-547-4221 or via email: kkeller@copperascovetx.gov.
Story Time at Chick-fil-A set for Wednesday
Youngsters are invited to take part in Story Time at 10 a.m. every Wednesday in May at Chick-fil-A, 202 Robert Griffin III Blvd. In addition to the story, there will be activities and the chance to create memories.
Cove advisory boards, commissions have several vacancies
The city currently has vacancies on a number of boards and commissions.
The Housing Authority Board ensures proper management of federal funds, approves and adopts all policies and legal documents of the Housing Authority. Applications are due June 4.
The Quality of Life Advisory Board acts in an advisory capacity to the City Council with advice and recommendations regarding the public parks, recreation and golf course facilities. Applications are due June 9.
The Planning and Zoning Commission members review and consider submitted site plans and plats, and make recommendations to the City Council on Zoning Ordinance amendments. Applications are due June 12.
Members of the Board of Adjustment serve as an appeal body for individuals seeking variances to the Zoning Ordinance or decisions enforcing the ordinance. Applications are due June 12.
The ad hoc Charter Review Committee will review the City Charter and make recommendations for consideration by voters in the November elections. Applications are due June 18.
Applications for the vacancies are available at 914 S. Main St., Suite C, or at www.copperascovetx.gov. Information is available by contacting City Secretary Lucy Aldrich at 254-547-4221 or via email: laldrich@copperascovetx.gov.
Cove library’s Summer Reading Program seeks volunteers
The Copperas Cove Public Library needs volunteers for the Summer Reading Program. Volunteers will assist in keeping reading club records, distributing prizes, preparing activities, shelving and filing materials, and other tasks. Volunteers must be at least 16 years old and available Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. from June 11 to July 26. Applications are due by Sunday and can be found on at www.copperascovetx.gov. Applications can also be picked up at the library, 501 S. Main St.
