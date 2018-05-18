With the unanimous approval of the Copperas Cove Independent School District board of trustees May 11, Jack Alvarez, the athletic director for the Ennis Independent School District, south of Dallas, will become the new athletic director and head football coach at Copperas Cove High School.
The board voted to offer Alvarez a contract, following last month’s retirement of longtime athletic director and head football coach Jack Welch.
Alvarez’s salary was not disclosed during the special board meeting. “The CCISD School Board has not yet approved pay scales for the 2018-2019 school year,” said Wendy Sledd, CCISD spokeswoman, in an email Tuesday. “Upon receiving Coach Alvarez’s service records from his previous district, a salary will be determined for him based on his experience utilizing the 2018/2019 approved pay scales.”
The starting pay for the position, as listed in the job posting on the CCISD website, was $81,030.
Alvarez was selected from dozens of applicants, according to Sledd. The job posting was placed on the CCISD website April 26, after the board formally voted to accept Welch’s retirement, with the notice of the special board meeting to approve Alvarez’s hiring posted less than two weeks later.
Interviewed after the board meeting, Alvarez credited “faith, family and football” as important factors in his life and career. His first day on the job has not been set, but he hopes to be able to start in time to meet with the current football players and start preparing for summer practices.
Alvarez led Ennis High school to a 5A Division II State Championship following an undefeated district title in 2014.
As a head coach, Alvarez holds an overall record of 151-66 in 20 seasons with three state championship appearances.
In 2012, he led the Lions to the 4A Division II bi-district finalist and their first playoff appearance in five years with back-to-back undefeated district championship titles.
Alvarez has a record of turning around programs. Starting his coaching career at Kirbyville in 2000, he led the team to nine consecutive playoff runs, including three quarter final appearances and two 2A Division I state finals after undefeated district runs.
CCISD Superintendent Joe Burns held the superintendent position in Kirbyville Independent School District at the same time Alvarez worked in the district.
Alvarez was on the staff of the 1998 team at West Sabine High School in Pineland that clinched their first playoff berth for the Tigers in 12 years.
While at Henderson State University in Arkansas, Alvarez received a Bachelor of Science in education with a minor in social sciences. On the field, he was a two-year captain and a four-year letterman. He was part of the 1985 AIC Champions team and National Semi-Finalist.
