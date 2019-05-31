Jan Ward got ready for the hills surrounding Ogletree Gap Preserve long before she ran a step in Saturday’s Mayfest 5K Color Run.
“I’ve done them before, so I’ve been practicing hills on my treadmill lately,” the 73 year old said after finishing her run in about 47 minutes. “That’s a slow 5K for me.”
Ward was one of about 50 runners who weathered cloudy and humid conditions to be part of the Mayfest run this year.
Dennis Ayres figured this year’s event would draw fewer people because it was scheduled on Memorial Day weekend.
“We try to do this earlier in May,” the Noon Exchange Club of Copperas Cove board member said. “But this is the day we have, so we’re just going to make the best of (it.)”
This is the fifth year for Mayfest, which included a 5K color run, a 10K run and a car show. Ayres said his group decided to split the event off from another fundraiser so they wouldn’t have to split the profits with another organization.
“We thought we could do better and raise more money on our own and then we could donate it to organizations we thought could use it,” Ayres said.
Last year the event raised about $22,000 through entry fees, sponsorships, donations and raffle tickets. The money raised goes to groups that help prevent child abuse.
Simone Vallot of Copperas Cove crossed the finish line first overall.
“Long and difficult,” the 13-year-old said of the course after taking a few minutes to recover. Asked how Saturday’s run compared to others she’s done, Vallot said it seemed longer, mainly because of the hills.
Second-place finisher Paul Santagate, 17, finished a few seconds behind Vallot. He agreed that the hills are what makes the course challenging.
“For the most part the course is easy until you get to the hill going up,” Santagate said. The Copperas Cove High School soccer player said he was happy with his time overall, there was room for improvement.
As runners continued to cross the finish line, car enthusiasts were lining up their vehicles so they could be judged for awards. Ayres said Mayfest was competing against three other larger car shows, so entries this year were smaller than last year, which was also the first time the Exchange Club put on the car show.
One eye-catching entry was a restored 1923 Ford T Bucket. The fire-engine red coupe featured an exposed engine, a boxy back end that looked like a small pickup truck bed and bench seat featuring a likeness of cartoon character Betty Boop.
Peggy Parker laughed when asked how she came to own the classic car.
“I married my husband,” Parker said. “This is my wedding gift. He built it from scratch. He brought it home in several different pieces..he worked on it and he’s still working on it.”
Parker said she and her husband bring the car out to a car show about once a week. But for her, showing off the car has nothing to do with trophies.
“It’s not about the placing,” Parker said. “It’s about the fun.”
