The Copperas Cove Police Department is seeking applicants for patrol and other positions at the police department in the coming year.
While there is no current application process open, the police department anticipates they will have two spots left to fill once the most recent hires have been fully trained, said Lt. Jeremy Alber.
Two new hires recently graduated from the police academy and are currently in the field training program.
“If all goes well, they’ll graduate from field training in February,” Alber said.
Four additional hires from the summer application process are scheduled to attend the police academy in January after their final screening, he said.
“At full staff there are 54 officers from the chief down,” Alber said. “We will still be short two people after these four graduate.”
There is not enough time to complete the proper screenings to enter any more applicants in the police academy scheduled to begin in January, Alber said. The date has not been set for when the next application process will begin to fill the final open slots.
Even once the slots have technically been filled, it can take up to a year before the police department is running at full strength, Alber said.
“Once we hire a new officer, we don’t reap the full benefits until about a year out, because of things like sending them to the police academy and field training,” Alber said.
In addition to looking for new officers, Alber said the police department will soon be hiring to fill openings in dispatch.
