The Texas A&M University-Central Texas campus was the site of picnic April 20. In addition to lots of food, music, a showing of Marvel’s “Black Panther” and other activities, Operation Stand Down Central Texas held a Chuck-a-Duck fundraiser for homeless veterans.
Operation Stand Down Central Texas has a mission to assist homeless veterans and their families in the community. With the Chuck-a-Duck, it was possible to buy as many ducks as an competitor wished for $5 each. Each duck had a different number written on it.
A circular target with a yellow flag inside was placed on the campus’ rugby field, where competitors lined up to chuck their ducks at the same time.
Whoever chucked a duck closest to the target won a 65-inch smart high definition television.
Amanda Rainey, of Killeen, purchased three ducks. “I’m glad that I can help any veteran get the things they need,” said Rainey. “You never know what someone is going through in this area.”
Operation Stand Down Central Texas director Joann Courtland encouraged participants to purchase a duck and support the cause. “This is how we are raising money for our organization today.”
The Operation Stand Down Central Texas Thrift Store, 338 Cove Terrace Shopping Center, accepts new or gently used clothes, adult backpacks and sleeping bags, towels and washcloths, shampoo, soap, and deodorant among many other donations.
The Thrift Store is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
To learn more about Operation Stand Down or for more information on how to donate or volunteer go to www.OSDCT.org. The organization always needs volunteers.
