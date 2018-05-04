Being an optimist means having a positive outlook. For members of the Optimist Club, the outlook is focused on creating a more optimistic future for kids.
The Optimist Club of the Greater Copperas Cove Area works toward this end in a variety of ways.
The current membership of 14 is looking to grow in number, as well.
Perhaps the best known is the Thrift Store in Cove Terrace, where bargains and treasures of all kinds can be found.
The store started out 16 years ago as a yard sale, according to Sandy Vegh, president of the Optimist Club.
The sales kept growing, Vegh said, so the club started the store in an empty building, later moving to another building near the railroad, and finally settling in their current location about 10 years ago.
Triss Lemire has been the thrift store’s manager for five years. In addition to accepting all sorts of donations — with the exception of mattresses and televisions — the thrift store helps people referred by area churches or soldiers new to the Fort Hood area whose household goods haven’t arrived yet.
Proceeds from the thrift store are donated to the Children’s Miracle Network and McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple.
“We’re struggling for volunteers,” Lemire said.
Even those willing to work just two hours per month would be welcome, she added. The thrift store is also an ideal place for those required to fulfill community service obligations.
“There’s no heavy lifting,” Vegh said with a laugh.
Tasks for volunteers include sorting clothes and arranging items on the store shelves. Vegh joked about being the “sanitation engineer” in charge of the trash.
The Optimist Club provides scholarships to students each year, up to four awards of $500 each, Vegh said.
Lemire noted, “We like to reach out to the community,” helping with Cove House, the Free Clinic, and the Boys & Girls Clubs, adding, “We had a Valentine’s party at the senior center.”
The Optimist Club Thrift Store is at 332 Cove Terrace Shopping Center. It is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
More information on volunteering or becoming a member is available by calling 254-577-5381 or emailing ccoptimistclub@gmail.com.
