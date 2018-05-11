Even though Silvia Rhoads has moved from her position as executive director of Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful to a job in the city’s finance office, she was visible in a bright pink T-shirt as volunteers gathered in the Copperas Cove Public Library parking lot Saturday to sign in for the City Park Waterway Cleanup.
“It’s neat to see the other side of this,” Rhoads said. “I actually get to clean up.”
While Rhoads former position is currently vacant, Donna Sadd from the Solid Waste Department and KCCB board members Edith Freyer and Lynette Sowell stepped up to organize the cleanup.
Chris Altott brought his rubber boots, aware that the ground at City Park would be muddy after nearly 2 inches of rain fell May 4. He brought his daughter, Isabella, 11, to help pick up the trash.
“It makes our community more beautiful,” Isabella Altott said.
The dozens who turned out migrated to City Park, where they used grabbers and gloved hands to pull all sorts of trash from around the duck pond and the park’s waterway.
Klaudia Brand reached into shallow water along the bank and pulled out a soda bottle at one point. “It’s amazing how much trash there is.” She was also concerned by how much litter is left behind by those who come fishing, such as bait containers. “Being out in nature, you think they’d know better.”
