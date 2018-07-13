Parks and Recreation will host its next town hall meeting July 25, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Civic Center, 1206 W Avenue B. The goal of the meeting will be to educate the public on Parks and Recreation and Hills of Cove Golf Course happenings, standards and upcoming changes and events.
Specific topics will include capital improvement happenings within the parks and golf course, the newly created Hike and Bike workgroup, aquatics update and current events.
Participation by the public and communication with city staff is key in planning for the future, according to a news release. Parks and Recreation hopes residents are able to attend this event as we work together to learn and share information.
For those unable to attend, the meeting will be broadcast on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
Any questions or concerns should be directed to Joe Brown, Parks and Recreation director/deputy city manager, at jbrown@copperascovetx.gov or 254-542-2719.
