Young ball players were able to get in some game time last Thursday at Copperas Cove City Park.
With Rabbit Fest food vendors behind them and the festival’s rides in the background, Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation used the sunny weather to get some baseball and softball games in.
Rain forced the cancellation of the kick off ceremony for the 2019 season on May 3 and bad weather has left the Parks and Recreation Department scrambling to reschedule missed games for three consecutive weekends.
The third weekend of games also had to be scheduled around Rabbit Fest.
Luckily, conditions have been good enough to play weekday evening games in some leagues.
Copperas Cove Parks and Recreation Superintendent Joe Dyer said his department has to keep up with 65 baseball, softball and T-ball teams.
“(The start of the season) is the culmination of a lot of effort behind the scenes,” Dyer said in an interview earlier this month. “The Parks and Rec staff, volunteer coaches helping out at assessment, putting rosters together, putting schedules together.
“We believe in this program just tremendously because it gives the kids something to do during the summer rather than playing video games or hanging out inside,” Dyer said. “The leagues are very recreation-based...focusing on building the fundamentals in every player.”
The city leagues only have a few more weeks before the playoffs start. Softball is scheduled to end around June 8, while the baseball season ends around June 20th.
A complete schedule of games as well as standings in all leagues is available online at http://ccpard.com/sites/copperascove/schedules.
