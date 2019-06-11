The Copperas Cove Noon Exchange Club named Cheryl Forester of the Copperas Cove Police Department as the City Employee of the Year.
Forester is the department’s executive secretary. She’s worked in the department for almost 23 years.
Chief Eddie Wilson said in the nomination letter for Forester that she has worked tirelessly to ensure police officers only have to worry about being police officers. By serving as the department’s link to human resources, finance, budgeting and several other outside resources, she allows officers to direct their focus to just serving the community.
Wilson said one of Forester’s most important contributions has been in fiscal management. She identified and wrote numerous grants that provided funding for a variety of programs and equipment. The grants have placed body armor on frontline officers, provided technology to assist with emergency management operations and funded enforcement stings that control underage smoking. Grants Forester applied for also added vehicles and tools that aid in the investigation of major crimes, equipped officers with tasers, updated the department’s ability to scale accident and crime scenes and developed community service programs such as Kiddo Cards and DWI prevention.
Wilson also called Forester humble and modest, saying she does her work out of a desire to help others, rather than to be recognized. He ended his nomination letter by saying that if employees of the department had to choose between him and Forester, he would be the one boxing up his stuff.
The Noon Exchange Club presented Forester with the award on May 24.
