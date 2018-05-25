More than 40 people of all ages turned out for the Pink Warrior Angels volunteer information meeting Tuesday night at Ches’s Restaurant.
Julie Moser, co-founder of the PWA, said, “We are hoping to gather new volunteers.” Volunteer coordinator Nicole Manyen added, “We just need help... more are needed this year.”
The Pink Warrior Angels is an organization that supports those battling breast cancer. The volunteer information night is held at the end of the school year. With summer ahead, the timing has students and teachers in mind, as well as anyone else who might be interested in service projects or need community service hours.
Moser stressed there are definite benefits to volunteering. “Giving your skills to your community gives you satisfaction and purpose. Everybody has something to give. But you do it from your heart.”
Manyen, who spoke at the meeting, explained that studies show volunteering helps both physical and mental health.
“It’s a great way to also find friends and fellowship,” said Brenda Graley, a retired teacher and cancer survivor who now volunteers with the PWA.
The youngest volunteer signed up so far is 10 years old. Middle-schoolers, high-schoolers, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, soldiers and retirees are also among the group of volunteers. “We can find tasks for any age,” Manyen said.
For someone who is people-oriented, those tasks might include helping with running an errand or taking a patient to an appointment. Writing out thank you cards could be another task, as might helping with a fundraising event.
Last year, a volunteer participated in a 5K run/walk in a survivor’s honor.
Retirees Judy and Richard Ziegler, along with their son Jason and his wife, Dawn, have all signed up and are ready to begin volunteering.
“We’ll do anything that’s not a lot of walking,” Judy Ziegler said.
“It doesn’t cost anything but time,” Manyen said. “It’s time well spent.”
How much time is spent is up to the individual volunteer, though two to three hours per week is ideal. So far, the Pink Warrior Angels have 35 total new volunteers and there is always a need for more.
To learn more about how you can help, go to www.facebook.com/pinkwarriorangels.
