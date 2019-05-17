Frisbees, basketballs, jump ropes, hula hoops, and other playground equipment awaited students at Martin Walker Elementary as they were released outside for recess after a morning of rigorous STAAR testing last month.
For student Samuel Dean, it is a chance to work off some of the energy stored from being in the classroom.
“I love going to recess because I can play basketball,” Dean said.
Staff members including fourth grade teacher, Carrigan Ritter, enjoy interacting with the students using the new equipment. Ritter enjoyed tossing a ball with some of her students during their lunch recess.
Teacher Catherine Sharbeno said the equipment has been a wonderful addition to recess time.
“Students are interacting with each other in a positive way and really enjoying being around one another during that time,” Sharbeno said.
Student Hameeda Honor’s favorite equipment required a group of friends to play, teaching the students to be cordial, work well in groups, develop social skills, and develop qualities like leadership and cooperation.
“My friends and I like to play jump rope,” Honor said.
Physical Education teacher Lisa Mullen said playing outside is great for helping students practice their physical abilities.
“Exercises such as running, jumping, skipping and playing ball games not only strengthen little muscles, but they can also help with gross motor skills, hand-eye coordination and overall health and well-being,” Mullen said.
Through the new equipment, students learn to interact with other students, often bonding over games and developing long lasting friendships.
