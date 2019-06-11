Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson is looking forward to working with the three new police officers who are joining his department after graduating from the Central Texas College Police Academy Saturday.
“We consider this group that’s graduating today a true breath of fresh air,” Wilson said before the graduation ceremony at CTC’s Anderson Campus Center.
Roger Snow, Gregory Pena and Justin Orr all received certificates showing they completed the CTC program and are now ready to face the challenges of being a full-time police office. The 30 cadets in the class have been working since January to get through the rigorous physical and mental challenges presented by the academy.
Wilson said the former cadets haven’t finished training just because they graduated.
“They have about another five weeks of in classroom type training,” Wilson said. “We call it an orientation phase. After that, they’ll have about another 11 weeks of field training where they’re out on the road with an individual training officer.”
Justin Orr, 21, said before the ceremony that his father was involved in law enforcement, and growing up around people involved in that community really made an impression on him.
“(It’s) really something I connected with,” Orr said. “I always knew that was something...I would enjoy getting into.”
Orr’s mother was a military police officer, something that also influenced his decision to become a cop.
“I’m just really excited to get back to my department, get connections with the officers there, start becoming family with them and learning and maturing with them.”
Orr was honored with the academy’s Top Gear award during the ceremony, recognizing him as the cadet with the best driving competency during training.
Gregory Pena said he’s always wanted to become a police officer.
“It’s literally a dream come true,” Pena said. “It’s amazing. I couldn’t ask for anything more.”
Pena, 28, served in the military before starting on the path to become a police officer in Copperas Cove.
“(Getting) out of the military and transitioning into this type of work...was almost as natural as riding a bike,” Pena said. “Obviously, training is not over. But we’re all excited, we’re all motivated and we’re read to do it.”
Roger Snow worked as a dispatcher for the Copperas Cove Police Department before joining the academy in hopes of becoming a police office.
“I always wanted to be a cop,” Snow said, “and finally I decided to take that leap and do it.”
Snow said he was inspired to be a police officer after an incident that happened during childhood.
“When I was a kid, some guy ran through our house...with a knife. All these officers...came through and just wanted to get that bad guy and they finally did. I was 6 years old and I said that’s what I want to do.”
Beyond catching bad guys, Snow said he is looking forward to being available to help the Copperas Cove community on a daily basis. And Snow was eager to get started.
“Work starts Monday. I can’t wait.” Sgt. Steven O’Neal of the Copperas Cove Police Department was recognized by the cadets as the top instructor during this session of the academy. He said he was surprised by the award.
“I’m very humbled,” O’Neal said after the ceremony. “It’s just a pleasure to be able to impart some bit of knowledge, to have some kind of fingerprint in their careers.
Congressman John Carter wanted every cadet graduating from Central Texas College’s Police Academy to carry a few simple thoughts with them as they move on to become police officers.
“Pay attention to the details,” Carter told the 30 cadets graduating Saturday at CTC’s Anderson Campus Center. “Be careful. Take care of yourselves.
“You are our national treasure. You’re important to us. We care about you.”
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
