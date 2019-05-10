Area police reports indicated:
Copperas Cove
A sexual assault was reported at 8:07 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
Possession of marijuana was reported at 9:46 a.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Third Street.
Theft was reported at 10:42 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of East Business Highway 190.
Hindering secured creditor was reported at 11:21 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of East Business Highway 190.
Debit card abuse and theft of driver’s license was reported at 11:44 a.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
Attempted burglary of a vehicle was reported at 12:38 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of Constitution Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:16 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Jason Drive.
An arrest on a probation violation on charge of tamper or fabricate physical evidence was made at 4:27 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of West Avenue F.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 4:43 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Shasta Road.
An accident was reported at 8:24 p.m. Monday in the 400 block of South Main Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 9:36 p.m. Monday in the 1200 block of West Avenue B.
Wrong, fictitious, altered or obscured license plate was reported at 11:49 p.m. Monday at the intersection of U.S. 190 and Farm-to-Market 2657.
Theft was reported at 6:35 a.m. Tuesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An arrest on a warrant for expired operator’s license was made at 8:18 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of Lutheran Church Road.
An accident was reported at 8:34 a.m. Tuesday in the 2000 block of Big Divide Road.
A welfare concern was reported at 9:56 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Theft was reported at 11:01 a.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Wayne Street.
A welfare concern was reported at 1:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of Courtney Lane.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, and assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of Meggs Street.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on charge of driving while intoxicated was made at 2:37 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North First Street.
An accident was reported at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North First Street.
Theft was reported at 3:38 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of East Business Highway 190.
Reckless damage was reported at 4:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of South 25th Street.
An arrest for criminal trespass was made at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Sherman Avenue.
Burglary of a vehicle was reported at 1:46 a.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Joe Morse Drive.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:54 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of Virginia Avenue.
Theft of a vehicle was reported at 5:47 a.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of North Main Street.
Violation of protective order was reported at 8:06 a.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Sunset Lane.
Theft was reported at 9:29 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
Theft was reported at 10:24 a.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of South 15th Street.
An accident was reported at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 190.
Theft was reported at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Assault by contact, family violence, was reported at 12:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of East Business Highway 190.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 12:23 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
Theft was reported at 12:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2400 block of Jake Drive.
An assault with bodily injury was reported at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Courtney Lane.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 2:12 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Erby Avenue.
Theft was reported at 2:14 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Robert Griffin III Boulevard.
Credit card abuse was reported at 2:41 p.m. Wednesday in the 90 block of Cove Terrace.
An accident was reported at 2:50 p.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Deorsam Drive.
An aggravated sexual assault of a child was reported at 3:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of East Avenue E.
A welfare concern was reported at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 500 block of Dianne Drive.
An attempted robbery was reported at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of East Business Highway 190.
An accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday in the 1000 block of Dryden Drive.
An assault with bodily injury, family violence, was reported at 6:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of South Second Street.
An arrest for driving while intoxicated was made at 6:36 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of Judy Lane.
Interference with emergency call was reported at 10:02 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
An arrest on a parole violation for possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram, was made at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Mary Street.
A reckless driver was reported at 6:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 2200 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
A reckless driver was reported at 11:37 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street.
A noise disturbance was reported at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday on Sue Ann Drive.
An arrest on a warrant for failure to appear on criminal trespass charge was made at 9:38 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of East Sixth Street.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 10:53 p.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of South Key Avenue.
A noise disturbance was reported at 11:06 p.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of West Second Street.
Lampasas
An accident was reported at 12:24 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of North Key Avenue.
An assault was reported at 12:28 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Protective order violation was reported at 12:50 a.m. Monday in the 600 block of Northington Street.
Harassment was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of East Fourth Street.
Harassment was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
An assault was reported at 1:48 p.m. Monday in the 2700 block of South U.S. Highway 281.
Harassment was reported at 3:29 p.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Second Street.
An accident was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Theft was reported at 4 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 4:19 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of North Key Avenue.
A disturbance was reported at 4:36 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of West Avenue E.
Burglary of a habitation was reported at 4:42 p.m. Monday in the 600 block of Briggs Street
A reckless driver was reported at 5:32 p.m. Monday on South U.S. Highway 281.
A suspicious person was reported at 7:25 p.m. Monday in WM Brook Park.
A suspicious person was reported at 8:48 p.m. Monday in WM Brook Park.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported at 11:08 p.m. Monday in the 1700 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
A disturbance was reported at 11:51 p.m. Monday on Sue Ann Drive.
An arrest for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle was made at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of West Second Street.
Theft was reported at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Chestnut Street.
Theft was reported at 6:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 900 block of East Central Texas Expressway.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of North Key Avenue.
Harassment was reported at 9:33 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block oNorth Broad Street.
Compiled by
Emily Hilley-Sierzchula
