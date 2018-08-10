The blazing heat was no match for more than 50 residents of Copperas Cove and surrounding cities who came out to support the Copperas Cove Police Department car show, which raised funds for its Law Enforcement Explorer Program academy Saturday at the Bulldawgs stadium parking lot.
“Our objective is to build good kids,” said police Chief Eddie Wilson. “I am also happy with the community interaction and the turn out for this year’s car show, which will help to raise funds.”
This year’s car show gave guests and members of the Copperas Cove Law Enforcement Explorer Program academy a new way to look at cars.
Classic cars to muscle cars were exhibited. The cars and motorcycles on display illustrated the unique love that both young and old residents have for cars.
The fundraising effort by the CCPD was aimed at providing more training materials and outfits for the explorers in the Law Enforcement Explorer Program.
“We are not only here to raise funds for the explorers and continue to make the program successful, but we are here to build community relations,” said police Officer John Bowman Jr. “We are here to show them that we care.”
“The explorers are trained on mostly everything that actual cops do. They go on traffic stops directing traffic,” Bowman said. “We give them as much hands-on training as possible.”
The Law Enforcement Explorer Program academy targets youths from 14 years old to 21 years old.
“With over 23 youths that are present in the program, some do go on to careers in the law enforcement field, and some do go to enlist the military,” Bowman said.
“I look forward to the event because we bring the SWAT truck out to show the kids,” said Vincenzo Militello of the Copperas Cove SWAT team. “This is also an effort to show the community the capability of the police department.”
The cars at the show included a 1930 Ford Coup to the latest BMW, which had a decked-out interior and high-class engine.
In this year’s car show, participants were placed in different categories including muscle, classic and winners, and an overall best in show winner was selected.
“I am always here trying to support the local police department as much as possible,” said Tom Klesch, a resident of Harker Heights. “This year I had to come and support, because I am a car lover, and I brought my car with me to showcase.”
