Copperas Cove Police Chief Eddie Wilson wasn’t sure how many people might turn out for an open house at the police department April 10.
“When we started (planning the event), I didn’t know if we were going to have two people or a 100 people,” Wilson said last Wednesday.
It turned out that Wilson shouldn’t have worried. More than 50 interested civilians joined members of the police department for the event.
Even as Wilson and his staff began talking about the various units and assignments within the department, people kept trickling in to the community room, creating a standing room only audience for the event.
The chief kicked off the event by having each officer in the room introduce themselves to the audience. The group standing along the walls of the community room included veterans of the force who have been with the department for years, as well as those who are either still in training or freshly graduated from the police academy.
Wilson talked about how each police officer in the department has an assigned area of the city they are responsible for when they are on patrol. He didn’t want to call the approach community policing, emphasizing that officers are expected to live up to the traditional ideal of both protecting and serving the community.
“Police work is not just about writing tickets,” Wilson told the crowd.
Different members of Wilson’s team talked about their areas of responsibility.
Lt. Gabriel Cardona explained that the Uniform Services division didn’t just include patrol officers, but also units like SWAT and code compliance.
Deputy Chief Brian Wyers talked about the Support Services division, which includes Animal Control, administration, evidence, records and communications. He encouraged those in the audience to consider applying for an administrative position if they weren’t interested in becoming police officers.
Sgt. Kevin Miller addressed Community Services, talking about various events and activities the department takes part in, including National Night Out and the upcoming Special Olympics Torch Run.
Then, the open house began to focus on one of its primary objectives: getting people to apply for openings in the department.
Sgt. Martin Ruiz emphasized that the process was both long and difficult.
After completing the application for the department, candidates have their backgrounds thoroughly checked. Physical examinations and interviews with department staff follow that.
Those selected to advance will spend months training at the police academy and, once they graduate, will spend an additional 16 weeks in training with the department.
“If you don’t have it in here,” Ruiz said, pointing to his heart, “then this job is not for you.”
Nicholas Foster was among those who came to the open house. He wanted to get information about possibly becoming a police officer.
“I think I’ll do pretty well,” foster said, when asked about the difficult road to becoming a police officer. “I was previously in the Army, so I’m used to tough challenges.”
“I’m very pleased with the with the number of people that came out today,” Wilson said after the event, noting that there were four openings available for the next police academy in July.
The police department has had more than a dozen applications for those openings since the open house.
dperdue@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7568
