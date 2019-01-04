New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day can be dangerous because of overindulgence in alcohol, which is why some area cities shifted resources to combat the issue.
Copperas Cove and Harker Heights each had one driving while intoxicated arrest, according to the departments.
There were 12 alcohol-related incidents in Killeen on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Community Crime Map that relies on data entered by the department.
It can be tricky to define an “alcohol-related” incident, however.
“It’s really hard for me to define a typical day for alcohol-related events (because) alcohol is involved in many of the domestic dispute calls that we are dispatched to,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, Cove police public information officer, on Wednesday.
He said the department used altered shifts to provide more manpower on the road for New Year’s Eve.
“This allowed us to have more officers available to respond to fireworks calls and traffic (DWI) enforcement,” Sgt. Miller said.
In two of the eight driving while intoxicated arrests in Killeen on Monday and Tuesday, combined, the person had a child in the vehicle, according to crime map data. Incidents, including four public intoxication calls Tuesday, occurred all over town.
KPD had extra patrols on duty for the holiday, said Ofelia Miramontez, Killeen police department spokeswoman.
She said the number of DUI and public intoxication calls vary throughout the year.
“It can depend on either the time of year, such as spring or summer, or the day of the week, such as holidays,” Miramontez said. She said officers responded to nine calls over the Fourth of July holiday last year, but only four calls on a more typical day.
It was a relatively typical two days in Heights.
“Our officers had normal shifts and there were no extra patrols,” said Lt. Stephen Miller, Harker Heights Police Department public information officer, on Wednesday. “One or two (driving while intoxicated arrests) per weekend night is average.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.