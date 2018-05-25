“The Guardians of the Flame” could be seen on Monday carrying the “Torch for Hope” around the city.
Copperas Cove police officers ran two miles as part of the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Texas, starting and ending at the police department.
The police department is an active member of Law Enforcement Torch Run.
This year is the 50th anniversary of the charity run in Texas. Copperas Cove joined the charity over 20 years ago.
All 12 runners were police officers. Each purchased a “2018 Torch Run” T-shirt. All proceeds from the T-shirt sales went toward Special Olympics.
“We had a good turnout. We usually have more, but some officers were out for training this week,” said Sgt. Kevin Miller, event organizer.
Four officers volunteered Monday morning to cover the shift while the others participated in the run.
“Our shift was very active; we had a total of four arrests,” said Louis Cortez, a patrol officer.
Several community leaders, including Mayor Frank Seffrood and Councilman Marc Payne, and Copperas Cove Citizens Fire and Public Safety members cheered on runners as they ran by.
Hailee Deaton and Caity Bartlett cheered on their husbands.
Patrol Officer Malcom Deaton’s son, Trey, wanted to run in the formation with Peaches, Caity Bartlett’s dog.
“Trey is involved with Papa all the time,” Hailee said.
Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School, God’s Little Angels Day Care and Wee Care of Grace United Methodist Church allowed students and children to line the route and cheer the officers.
Traditionally, runners take turns carrying the Torch for Hope, because they set the pace for the formation.
Patrol Officer Louis Cortez carried the torch for the whole run.
“The event is good team building for the officers,” Miller said. “Our chief was out here. It was good to have him leading by example.”
T-shirts for the 2018 Torch Run are still available by contacting Miller via email kmiller@copperascovetx.gov or at 254-547-8222.
