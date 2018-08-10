When the new school year approaches in the Copperas Cove Independent School District, there is always excitement in the air, which includes pride not only for the football team, but the beloved Pride of Cove Marching Band.
This year’s Bulldawg football season will begin at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 31 at home against Mexico’s Universidad Autonoma de Nuevo Leon.
That will be the first chance Cove supporters will have to listen to the sweet sounds of the Pride of Cove when they make their debut at halftime.
The music chosen by the band for this year is from the opera “Carmen,” and over the course of the next three weeks, the band will be learning, playing, and sleeping with the music in their head.
The Pride of Cove is once again under the direction of Anthony Chapa, leading the band since 2015.
Frank Jacobo is beginning his first year with the band, and will be the assistant band director and percussion coordinator.
Jacobo will be involved at the middle schools, and will teach concert band at Copperas Cove High School.
“I graduated from Texas State University, and this is my first year teaching,” Jacobo said. “One of the first things that made me excited when I got here was seeing how much hard work and motivation the freshmen were giving. It then in turn made the veterans work harder, too.”
“Discipline, structure and the right mindset from everyone will allow us to reach our goal of being one group, one band,” he added.
Emilee Kirk is a senior at Copperas Cove High School and has been in the band throughout high school. It took her three years to achieve the drum major rank.
“I am really looking forward to this freshman class because they have a lot of potential,” Kirk said. “This year is going to be great year, and we are going to start to learn the music from the opera “Carmen” on the second day of school.”
Lyric Richardson is a freshman who plays clarinet.
“I have really enjoyed my time here so far, everyone is nice,” Richardson said. “I look forward to getting to know all of the names and faces of this band, and having a great year.”
