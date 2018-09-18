While many were rushing to get out of the rain on Monday, several hundred people went to Bulldawg Stadium to hear and see the more than 300 talented youngsters perform during the Pride of Cove Spirit Spectacular show.
The inclement weather was no match for the residents of Cove, especially those who made this a must-see event.
Hundreds of residents from across Bell County came out to support the Copperas Cove Independent School District spirit spectacular.
“Today’s event was rewarding because the band was able to showcase their musical talents and to practice for other major events coming up in the year,” said Tony Chapa, director of instrumental music. “I just hope that everyone that came out enjoyed our arrangement.”
The Pride of Cove Spirit Spectacular is an event that is geared toward building community relations while highlighting what the Copperas Cove Independent School District bands are capable of doing.
“We had prepared four songs, but because of the rain, we had to cut it to two,” said Chapa.
Resident Joseph Paul said he enjoyed the event.
“I was more intrigued by what the and did on the field and how they were able to arrange and make a formation on the field,” Paul said. “I was really blown away.”
This year, the Copperettes, varsity cheerleaders among others performed at this year’s festivity.
This year, the event raffled off gift baskets to help raise funds for band expenses.
