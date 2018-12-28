A Belton schoolteacher was granted a protective court order against her estranged husband the day before he shot and killed her and her 64-year-old mother and seriously wounded her 4-year-old son in a Temple double murder-suicide.
Her mother, Sherry Gray, was a teacher for 34 years and spent 33 years with the Copperas Cove Independent School District. She retired from her position as a Hettie Halstead Elementary School interventionist.
Shelly Splittgerber, a teacher at Miller Heights Elementary in Belton, cited family violence as a reason for the protective order issued Dec. 19 against Matthew Splittgerber by Bell County Judge Paul LePak. The order application listed stalking and harassing text messages as evidence of a “clear and present danger” to the teacher and her son, Corden Fidler.
Copies of the order were sent to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department and Temple Police Department, according to the document obtained by the FME News Service. Temple Police Cpl. Shawana Neely confirmed the victim was granted a temporary ex-parte order.
Matthew Splittsgerber, Cord’s stepfather, shot and killed his estranged wife and wounded Cord in the front yard of a home in the 100 block of West Virginia Avenue on Dec. 20. Gray was found dead inside the home.
Gray and Shelly Splittgerber were pronounced dead at 6:08 a.m. Dec. 20 by Bell County Justice of the Peace David Barfield.
Matt Splittgerber, 36, reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 9:13 a.m. by Barfield.
The court order, which included protection for Shelly Splittgerber, requested that Matt Splittgerber “seek help for mental issues.”
He was also ordered:
- To not commit any act against either person that would result in physical harm, bodily injury, assault or sexual assault or threaten or cause anyone to fear imminent physical harm, bodily injury, assault or sexual assault.
- To not communicate with them in a threatening or harassing manner or have anyone else threaten them.
- To not go within 200 yards of her parents’ home., Shelly Splittgerber’s workplace or a Troy address.
- To not have a firearm or ammunition.
- To not go within 200 yards of Cord’s residence or school.
- To not stalk, follow or engage in any way that would harass, annoy, harm, alarm, abuse, torment or embarrass them.
- To not take Cord from school, a child-care facility or the mother’s possession.
- To not interfere with Shelly Splittgerber at Miller Heights Elementary School.
A court hearing was scheduled at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 2 in the 264th District Court.
The Bell County Sheriff’s Department attempted to serve the order at the address listed, but was unable to locate Matt Splittgerber, Maj. T.J. Cruz said Dec. 21.
The finding said the evidence showed there was a “clear and present danger” Matt Splittgerber would commit acts of family violent that would cause Shelly Splittgerber, Cord or other adults named “immediate and irreparable injury, loss and damage, for which there is no adequate remedy at law.”
An affidavit filed Dec. 19 listed times Matt Splittgerber allegedly hurt or threatened to hurt her.
On Dec. 14, Matt Splittgerber reportedly followed Cord’s bus at 6:10 a.m. after they had moved out of the residence, and Shelly Splittgerber said, “I told him I wanted to be left alone and want no contact with him.”
A Dec. 17 incident in which Matt Splittgerber texted his wife and asked when they could meet. She said she told him again to leave her alone and stay away.
Matt Splittgerber reportedly harassed Shelly Splittgerber’s ex-husband and Sherry Gray with threatening texts that said, “Cord is in immediate danger.”
He reportedly threatened her Dec. 3 to get out of his house, so Shelly Splittgerber told his parents, who were their landlords. She said she didn’t feel safe because of him, so she left Dec. 6 to go to her parents’ home. Shelly Splittgerber rented her own place Dec. 8.
The affidavit said Shelly Splittgerber never called the police about her husband.
4-year-old in stable condition
A GoFundMe page was set up for Cord and is listed under “Prayers for Cord.” The page may be found at www.gofundme.com/prayers-for-cord.
The effort raised more than $15,000 by Dec. 21 of a $20,000 goal, and is to help the family with hospital, hotel, food, and other needs.
The page said Cord was shot multiple times in the abdominal area and head, had multiple surgeries and was in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center in Temple. He was in stable condition with additional surgery scheduled, the family posted at 2 p.m.
Barfield ordered autopsies Thursday to be performed at the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas.
The shootings
Temple police officers responded at 6:09 a.m. to the report of a shooting disturbance at the Virginia address, Neely said.
Officers found Shelly Splittgerber, 36, dead in the front yard. EMS arrived to take the boy to the hospital but, as they began loading him, a series of shots were fired from the front part of the house.
A Temple police armored vehicle was brought to the scene, and residents from surrounding homes were evacuated.
Negotiators arrived at the scene and tried to contact and talk to Matt Splittgerber, who barricaded himself inside the residence, but he refused to respond, Neely said.
The officers heard several gunshots and then one final shot. Once inside, Matthew Splittgerber and Gray were found dead from gunshot wounds, Neely said.
Matthew Splittgerber died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound and Gray succumbed to her injuries from an apparent gunshot wound.
Multiple law enforcement officers were seen at the location near Miller Park, Lamar Middle School and Hillcrest Cemetery. In addition to Temple police, officers with the Texas Department of Public Safety, the FBI and Bell County Sheriff’s Department were at the scene.
