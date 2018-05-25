Though Sunday’s heavy rains caused the last day of the 38th annual Rabbit Fest to be a wash, the event still brought about 20,000 people to City Park over three days last week.
That’s the estimate provided by Liz Sherman, Chamber of Commerce office manager.
The event opened May 17 as Mayor Frank Seffrood carried the U.S. flag while jogging with members of the Copperas Cove High School Junior ROTC through the park, despite the heat.
The Copperas Cove police color guard presented the colors as Gabrielle Aterado-Smith, a junior at Copperas Cove High School, sang the national anthem a capella.
Members of the original Rabbit Fest committee were thanked by current chamber board chairman J.C. Stubbs, while they were presented with plaques by Five Hills Scholarship Pageant royalty.
Doc Hrncir, one of those original committee members, provided a brief history of how Rabbit Fest came to be. “It’s amazing what it’s grown into,” he said.
Fester the Rabbit rang the bell to officially start the festival, with crowds enjoying the rides, food vendors and other activities.
Over 80 local vendors set up their booths in the park.
The Mount Hiram Lodge offered giant smoked turkey legs and other fare. Damn Good Grub of Cleburne, and Lowe’s Legs of Temple were available to keep customers well fed.
Shermaya Bowers, of Killeen, set up a booth selling fried donuts. Malaika Meda, 7, and her family offered lemonade, spaghetti, and other food at their booth.
Performances at the stage ranged from the Society for Creative Anachronism to belly dancers and square dancing.
The petting zoo gave young and old a chance to interact with calves, pigs, goats, ducks, sheep, a miniature donkey, alpaca and chickens. Popular rides were the Bear Affair, the bumper cars, and the Ferris wheel.
A steady schedule of youth baseball and softball games, part of the Parks and Recreation leagues, filled nearby ball diamonds during the weekend, with players, parents and spectators migrating to the Rabbit Fest, as well.
Bryton Mieras, 9, a shortstop and pitcher for the Red Sox, hoped to find some food while watching his cousin play ball and his sister, Jaidan Mieras, 13, perform with the Copperas Cove Junior High cheerleaders.
“Some fried Oreos sound good,” he said.
The Amateur Night show Thursday featured area talent, including a harpist, singers and rappers.
While no prizes were given for the performances, chamber interim president Mo Tobin hopes that will be an option for next year’s event.
On May 18, a dance brought people together, and Saturday brought rabbits to the Civic Center.
Jonathan Haag, 9, and his brother Noah, 6, entered their rabbits Walnut, Baby and Bloom into the competition. The boys enjoy raising rabbits.
“They are cute,” said Jonathan.
“We mostly feed them and give them water,” added Noah.
The rabbits were judged by breed, which included Californians, chestnuts, mini-rex and rex, tans and Netherland dwarves.
Judges Jennifer Schimpf and Michael Franke examined each animal’s head, ears, fur, body types and color, even the color of their toenails.
Barbara Crawford helped her daughter, Dianne Ledford, groom her rabbits before the judging. “It was bigger last year,” Crawford said of the competition.
Saturday’s other main activity was the parade along Avenue D. About 20 entries passed down the street, including the 1st Cavalry Division Band and a platoon of soldiers from Fort Hood.
The S.C. Lee Junior High School cheerleaders shook their pompoms along the parade route, and the Exchange Club passed out small U.S. flags to the spectators.
The city’s Animal Control brought out some adoptable dogs, and the Five Hills Cowboy Church band livened up the parade with some classic rock songs.
The parade was over too soon for some. Participation has “gone up and down” over the years, according to Diane Payne of Ledger Furniture, who sat on a rocking chair outside the store’s entrance to watch the event.
While Sunday might have been a disappointment, thanks to the weather, “A lot of volunteers are involved,” said Sherman of pulling together this year’s Rabbit Fest.
Among those volunteers were the dozens who directed traffic and parking, and made sure everyone remained safe.
