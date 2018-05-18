While the “big event” of this weekend’s Rabbit Fest may be the parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, the schedule for the weekend shows a wide variety of entertainment on tap.
Today (5 to 10 p.m.)
- 5 p.m. Society for Creative Anachronism
- 6 p.m. Royalty introductions
- 6:30 p.m. Temple VA Band
- 8-10 p.m. Friday Night Dance
Saturday (10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)
- 11:30 a.m. Society for Creative Anachronism
- Noon Polymic Dancers
- 1 p.m. Dazzlin Divas
- 1:30 p.m. Self Defense America
- 2 p.m. Central Texas Belly Dancers
- 3 p.m. Pacific Heights
- 3:30 p.m. Multi Educational Cross Cultural
- 4:30 p.m. Halstead Step Team and Honor Choir
- 5 p.m. SCA
- 5:30 p.m. Copperas Cove Independent School District Cheerleaders
- 6 p.m. REFIT
- 6:30 p.m. Train Wreck Sundays
- 7:30 p.m. Baila Pacifica Entertainment
- 8 to 10 p.m. Neil Sharpe
Sunday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
- Noon Sparklettes House of Dance
- 12:30 p.m. REFIT
- 1 p.m. Ryan Stinger
- 2 p.m. Ka’Puuwai O Maunakea
- 2:30 p.m. Christian Freedom Ministries
- 3 to 4 p.m. One Step Closer
Rabbit Fest offers fun for all ages including a carnival, petting zoo, pony rides, arts and crafts and food vendors with, of course, the rabbit show.
Admission to Rabbit Fest is $5 per car, or $1 for those walking into the park.
For more information, go to www.rabbitfest.com or call 254-547-7571.
