Today’s dictionary contains more than 30,000 entries and more than 1,000 detailed photographs and drawings.
Like clockwork, members of the Copperas Cove Rotary Club made their rounds at Copperas Cove Independent School District schools ensuring every third-grader went home with a new dictionary to expand their worlds is a multitude of ways.
Member Thomas Pursel has been involved in the program for more than two decades and handed out dictionaries at Fairview/Miss Jewell Elementary School.
“I really enjoy coming to give the dictionaries out to students and I have been doing this for about 20 years or so,” Pursel said. “At times, I wondered whether the kids really used them and still needed a dictionary, with all the technology and phones now.
“But my granddaughter, who is a sophomore in high school now, really made me think about how important this program is when she told me that she uses her dictionary almost every single day.”
Third-grader Mia Fields clutched her dictionary to her chest as she smiled from ear to ear.
“It has sign language in it you can learn and shows you how to read braille,” Fields said.
Third-grader Casetta Johnson is relying on her new dictionary to expand her vocabulary.
“They are really interesting, and it gives you facts about all the words,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of educational facts about the words in there and it helps you to remember them better.”
Third-grader Jacob Martinez said the dictionary is a perfect tool when you need help with a word.
“It tells you how to spell it and pronounce it, and what it mean,” Martinez said. “When you don’t know how to spell a state, it shows you how when you look at the maps. I can see that I will be using this a lot as a tool.”
Pursel appeared to get even more joy out of giving the dictionaries to the students than they did receiving them.
“My granddaughter made me re-evaluate this entire program and how important it may be to kids that he had not even thought about before,” Pursel said.
The Copperas Cove Rotary Club distributes more than 1,000 dictionaries to CCISD third-graders annually. The object of the International Rotary Dictionary Project is to provide third-grade students a personal dictionary of their very own that will serve them at least through elementary and middle school.
Many educators and researchers see this as a key to better reading, speech, and writing and improved student performance in other subjects as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.