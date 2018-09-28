A second annual American Red Cross blood drive in honor of Lampasas High School graduate and Purple Heart recipient Chris Haley will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 518 U.S. Highway 90, according to a news release.
On Sept. 28, 2011, while serving as a U.S. Army medic in Afghanistan, Haley suffered serious injuries when an improvised explosive device exploded near him.
Haley lost his right leg and received 51 blood transfusions.
To commemorate Haley’s “alive” date and to pay those 51 blood transfusions forward, the Haley family invites the community to help honor their son at the blood drive.
Last year’s blood drive collected almost half the transfusions Haley received. This year, Haley and his family hope to pay the entire 51 transfusions forward.
“We’re excited to be working with the Red Cross again this year to help pay back those 51 blood donations my son received,” said Susan Haley, Chris’ mom, in a written statement. “Come join us again in celebrating this special day for our family and help save a life.”
The blood drive in honor of Chris Haley comes at a time when the Red Cross urges donors in areas unaffected by Hurricane Florence to give.
Widespread blood drive cancellations due to Hurricane Florence resulted in over 5,200 uncollected blood and platelet donations.
To make an appointment for the blood drive download the Red Cross Blood Donor app, go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 and use sponsor code chrishaley.
How to donate blood
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive.
To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the blood donor app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.