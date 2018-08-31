The Copperas Cove Public Library was the place to be Aug. 23 as the Refuge Corporation hosted the monthly Chamber of Commerce mixer.
Lots of food and beverages were provided.
The Refuge Corporation is a nonprofit organization that has served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties since 1994.
The shelter is an emergency place for women and children who have no place to live, and serves as a transitional home for families going through hardships. The shelter is a safe haven for these families, and offers several programs.
Mixer guests enjoyed food, drink and the ability to bring business and community together for a common good.
“One of our newest programs is the mobile food pantry, and we are part of feeding America. We are partners with Panera Bread, and Food for Families,” said Joseph Solomon, Executive Director of the Refuge Corporation. “We enjoy the opportunity to host a Cove Chamber Mixer each year, and have done so for many years.”
Eric L. Young, Administrative Assistant for the Refuge Corporation, called being in a position to help people a blessing.
“It is a great opportunity to be host of a chamber mixer,” Young said. “You make new connections in the community.”
Copperas Cove Public Library director Kevin Marsh attended the mixer, and praised the corporation for their efforts. “I love having everyone come into the library and see some of the new stuff going on here,” Marsh said. “The Refuge Corporation puts on a great dinner. This is a tremendous event, and we really enjoy doing this.”
Darrell Story, office president for Checkout Pay Station, saw the mixer as a great opportunity to network with other businesses and organizations.
“We have survived for the last 24 years because we have been networking at events like this,” Story said.
PROGRAMS
The Women’s Shelter & Transitional Program provides an emergency place for women and children, serving as a transitional home for families going through hardships.
The Safe Harbor Shelter & Support Program is a faith-based outreach support program for men and women, and provides shelter for men in Killeen, but has limited space. The program helps men and women who are struggling with alcohol and drug addiction to regain control of their lives.
The Refuge Corporation Health & Wellness Program educates the community in every area of health.
In addition, the This and That Thrift Store collects funds to keep the women’s shelter going. Local organizations and businesses donate useable items like clothing, appliances, furniture and monetary donations. The store at 219 W. Avenue D in Copperas Cove across from Ace Hardware is run by volunteers.
The store is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday and Friday and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Call for more information at 254-542-4967.
