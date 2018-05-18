The Refuge Corporation of Copperas Cove is trying to alleviate the Central Texas “food desert” with a unique mobile food bank.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines a “food desert” as an “area that lacks access to affordable fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and low fat milk.”
The mobile food bank brings the usual canned and dry goods and bread, as well as oranges, apples, carrots, onions, and potatoes.
“We’re promoting nutrition,” said Joseph Solomon, executive director of The Refuge Corporation.
The Refuge Corporation holds mass distributions at various locations once a month. This month’s distribution will be Saturday at the corner of Eighth Street and Avenue C in Killeen.
While The Refuge Corporation will run the event, they are partnering with the Rivers of Living Waters Church and the Christian Assistance Network for the distribution.
The Refuge Corporation, a nonprofit and community service organization, is an outreach of the Christian House of Prayer Ministries. Originally begun in 1997, it has been an agency of the United Way of the Greater Fort Hood Area since that time, with the mobile food bank started in March 2017.
With the advent of the mobile food bank came partnerships with nonprofits Central Texas Food Bank and Feeding America.
Panera Bread also became a partner.
The idea for the mobile food bank was inspired by the church’s annual Thanksgiving basket giveaway, as well as the knowledge that fresh produce was missing from local food banks, making it even harder for people to eat healthy, nutritious meals.
“Our goal (was) to have a mass distribution once a month. Between that we’d like to go to different neighborhoods,” Solomon said.
With that goal in mind, the mobile food bank began with one pickup and a few personal vehicles, distributing their few donations to senior centers and low income housing. About this, Solomon said, “We can’t help everybody, but we can certainly help somebody.”
More information on donating to The Refuge Corporation is available by calling 254-547-6753 or on the website: www.therefugecorporation.org.
