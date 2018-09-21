A helicopter and plane search were launched Tuesday as part of a countywide sweep for a 52-year-old Coryell County man who has been missing since Sept. 7, according to a sheriff’s department official.
Coryell County Chief Deputy Mark Wilcox said the department was involved in a morning helicopter search for Brian Nesbit, who was last seen at his home in the 100 block of County Road 931 near the unincorporated community of Flat, near Gatesville. Following the helicopter search, a search by plane was also conducted with no results.
“We have nothing new,” Wilcox said.
Nesbit was last seen operating his silver and purple 1995 Ford F-250 diesel pickup truck bearing Texas license plate FYP6533.
According to a DPS missing person bulletin, Nesbit was described as having medium build and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and black boots.
“He suffers with a medical condition that requires medical attention,” the bulletin read. “Mr. Nesbit is missing the tip of his left ring finger. He has multiple tattoos that include 2 on his upper left arm, upper right arm, and left shoulder, as well as multiple scars that include: 1 on his nose, the back of head, his left eyebrow and on top of his right hand.
Nesbit was described as being 6 feet tall and about 220 pounds.
Wilcox said any members of the public with information on the case can contact the sheriff’s department dispatch at 254-865-7201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.