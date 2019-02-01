Registration for the Miss Copperas Cove Five Hills Scholarship Program opens today and will run through March 1. The sixth annual event, presented by Manning Homes and sponsored by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 8577, welcomes entries from boys up to age 8 years old and girls and women of all ages.
Since its inception in 2014, the program has awarded more than $350,000 in scholarships and prizes to its winners at the culmination of this year’s pageant. With the hashtag, #MoreThanABeautyPageant, the program has proven itself to be just that having contributed nearly 30,000 hours of service to the community.
W. B. Development Corporation sponsors the college savings bonds that are awarded to all of the new titleholders from the Baby through the Junior divisions. Josh Welch said there are many reason why the company continues to sponsor the pageant each year.
“The community involvement and turnout of the event is fantastic every year and the event touches a lot of people in the community,” Welch said. “We like to think that, as a developer, we are a partner with the community in helping build and grow the city of Copperas Cove. But, the most important thing is the benefit this pageant brings to the lives of many people in the community and the great things they do giving back.”
The newly crowned city representatives are required to make a minimum of one scheduled appearance monthly during the year.
Many of the titleholders take advantage of every appearance opportunity offered because of the ability of the program to make such a large difference in the community, said Bill French whose company, Bill French Jewelers, has sponsored the pageant as the official crown provider since 2014.
“We are honored to support the pageant since it is about volunteering time and helping others. The pageant teaches the contestants the value of giving back and serving their communities,” French said.
All contestants ages 0 to 8 who enter the competition receive a minimum of $250 in prizes while contestants ages 9 and older not only receive the $250 prize package, but also receive salon services of both hair styling and manicures and pedicures for an additional $150 value bringing their total prize packages to $400 each simply for entering.
The prize packages along with the contest description and rules are listed on the city’s website at http://www.copperascovetx.gov/parks/five_hills_pageant/.
Online applications may also be accessed on the page and pageant entry fees may also be paid on the site.
Applications remain open through March 1.
Visit the Miss Five Hills Scholarship Program on social media on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts to keep up with all of the latest news.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.