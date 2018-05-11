The Copperas Cove Public Library will be a construction zone for the next few months.
Planned renovations on the building began Monday.
LMC Corporation will be performing the renovations, with designs by Hidell and Associates Architects.
The first step in the renovation process will be bringing the restrooms into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The restrooms will be closed through the month of May, but will be ready in time to accommodate the Summer Reading Program, which begins in June.
A new entrance will be created next to the existing entryway, which will be closed and transformed into a new reading room.
The existing circulation and reference desks will be removed and the lobby expanded.
New electrical infrastructure will be installed and the flooring will be replaced.
More information or questions about the renovations can be directed to Kevin Marsh, library director, at kmarsh@copperascovetx.gov or 254-547-3826.
