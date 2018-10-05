In observance of Columbus Day, all city facilities including the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, according to a news release.

Because of the holiday, all residential trash collection will be delayed by one day.

The week’s collection schedule will be:

Oct. 8 — Holiday

Oct. 9 — Area 1 and 2 Area 2

Oct. 10 — Area 3 and 4 Area 4

Oct. 11 — Area 5 and 6 Area 6

Oct. 12 — Area 7 and 8 Area 8

Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.

For more information about city facilities, contact City Hall at 254-547-4221.

For more information about the collection schedule, contact solid waste at 254-547-4242.

