In observance of Columbus Day, all city facilities including the Solid Waste Transfer Station will be closed on Monday, according to a news release.
Because of the holiday, all residential trash collection will be delayed by one day.
The week’s collection schedule will be:
Oct. 8 — Holiday
Oct. 9 — Area 1 and 2 Area 2
Oct. 10 — Area 3 and 4 Area 4
Oct. 11 — Area 5 and 6 Area 6
Oct. 12 — Area 7 and 8 Area 8
Commercial trash will be collected on the regularly scheduled day.
For more information about city facilities, contact City Hall at 254-547-4221.
For more information about the collection schedule, contact solid waste at 254-547-4242.
