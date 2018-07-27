The city has seen many new businesses come to town, which include Ross, Raising Caines, Popeyes, McAllister’s Deli and others. These businesses along Business U.S. Highway 190, and others, believe there could be a huge impact if the proposed project proceeds.
The Business 190 project, the first phase of which spans from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, would change the highway as it passes through the city.
The current configuration of three lanes in both directions with a center turn lane would be changed to two lanes in each direction with a median and periodic turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes.
If preliminary dates hold, construction could start in spring 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.
The City Council has held several meetings and a public forum on the project, where a few hundred residents voiced concerns. There has been no decision made by the council as of yet to proceed with the project as it stands.
Resident Rachel Davis believes, “It is a ridiculous idea, it is going to be crazy, and don’t think that it will work at all.”
Another resident, Jack Jordan, said, “If they think there is a problem with people turning in the turn lane, what do will happen when people have to start making U-turns?”
Tacarra Eaddy, who has only lived in Cove for a month, said, “I do not think that it is a very good idea.”
Phyllis Moore would support the idea if the medians are filled with trees and flowers, which she believes would make the city look more beautiful.
Several business owners also had varied opinions.
Stephanie Beveridge, one of the owners of GymKix at 1352 Matthew Spicer Road, said, “I think that it is going to cause congestion, and I think that it will make it more difficult to get to your destination. The bypass has already made it so that people do not have to come through town, and with this new idea than the people whom do come through Cove will have to deal with this obstacle.”
Jennifer White, owner of Candy Outfitters off U.S. 190, said, she has lost business just from the Interstate-14 overpass, where people do not have to go through Cove.
“I think that instead of doing this project, we should focus on the busiest intersections in Copperas Cove, and make them safer,” White said.
Michael Zehr, one of the owners of Armadillo Properties off U.S. 190, doesn’t think the project is a good idea.
“We have seen accidents in front of our building,” Zehr said. “I think that more accidents are possible. I also know that if you are going to put trees and flowers on these island medians, then who is going to water them? And if that is the case, the water truck will occupy a lane and cause congestion.”
A date for a vote on whether to continue or drop the project could be decided at the Aug. 7 council meeting.
