Residents will have two opportunities day after day to voice their opinions regarding capital improvement.
The first town hall will be at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 11 at the Technology Center at 508 S. Second St.
According to the agenda item, the meeting will allow the city to “obtain public feedback on Capital Improvement Projects (CIP) and discuss what type of projects citizens would like to see funded.”
As part of the annual budget process, the city is reviewing capital projects for years 2020-2024, according to Ariana Beckman, interim budget director.
Prioritization of those projects is also part of the process, she said.
“The goal of the town hall meeting is to share with our residents the capital projects submitted and request input on their priorities which will help City Council determine when projects may be funded in the five year plan,” Beckman said.
The next day at 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Civic Center, the Texas Department of Transportation will present planned improvements to U.S. Business 190 from Avenue D to Constitution Drive.
An original plan proposed a lane reduction from Constitution Drive to Avenue D, down from three lanes to two lanes in each direction.
Following criticism from both residents and councilmen, new plans include no lane reductions, but at the cost of a narrower sidewalk.
Officials will aim to collect public comment on the proposal, according to the meeting’s agenda.
A draft 2020-2024 Capitol Improvement Plan will be presented to the City Council during the planning session March 21.
The civic center is at 1206 W. Avenue B.
