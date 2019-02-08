The Copperas Cove Fire Department is reminding motorists to slow down and move over when an emergency or service vehicle is parked on or alongside the roadway, according to a news release.
The department said over the last few months, several emergency service personnel have been injured or killed while in the line of duty across the nation.
The International Association of Fire Chief reminded the Cove Fire Department to review policies and best practices for working on and near roadways, according to the release.
In 2013, Texas implemented legislation for the “move over, slow down” law to direct motorists who come upon workers on the roadway to move over and slow down.
“Remember that the move over and slow down law applies not only to Fire/EMS/Police but also to Road way workers and any other vehicle equipped with flashing warning lights.” Fire Chief Gary Young said.
“When responders and staff are working on or along side our roadways motorists need to pay attention, follow the laws and help ensure that everyone can go home at the end of the day.”
