Volunteers from Keep Copperas Cove Beautiful and employees of the Solid Waste Department spent a gorgeous Saturday morning helping residents dispose of recyclable items.
Pickups, SUVs and cars pulled into the Solid Waste facility on South Farm-to-Market 116, packed with everything from dead brush to metal fencing, bird baths to furniture.
Edith Freyer, a retired Army nurse, has volunteered with KCCB for years.
“This helps keep the community clean,” she said of the event. “A big one is tires. When we do our waterway cleanup, we pull so many tires from the creek.”
Jeff Rodgers filled the bed of his pickup with a huge mound of brush, more than once, in fact.
“This has been in our yard for about two weeks,” he said as he unloaded on the first trip. “We’ve been waiting for this day.”
Solid Waste employee R.J. Lentz directed vehicles to areas where they could unload.
“We try to recycle as much as possible,” Lentz said.
As for the response, Lentz acknowledged, “We’ve been busy.”
So busy, the City Wide Clean-Up gathered over 40 tons of trash and recyclables.
The event is held twice a year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.