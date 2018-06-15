A handful of residents consider the coming renovation to Business U.S. Highway 190 a downgrade rather than an upgrade.
Adding a median and subtracting lanes has some criticizing the city for backing what officials say will be a massive upgrade.
The project would change U.S. Highway 190 as it passes through the city. The current configuration of three lanes in both directions with a center turn lane would be changed to two lanes in each direction with a median and periodic turn lanes, sidewalks and bike lanes.
If preliminary dates hold, construction could start in spring 2020 and be completed by summer 2021.
The city council has one more action to approve moving forward with the U.S. 190 project: deciding to proceed with the project as designed. No date has been set for when that would be put on the council agenda, according to city spokesman Kevin Keller.
“All in all, I think it’s a downgrade to our city, not a benefit,” Peggy Thompson said.
Thompson was one of more than 200 people inside the Civic Center on May 31 to hear details about the project from interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah.
Her criticism of the projects comes from her anticipation that businesses along U.S. 190 will see less foot traffic.
“If I want to go to an auto shop, and I can’t turn at the right time, I’ll just go onto the next one,” Thompson said.
Beth Schimschock, another resident concerned about the U.S. 190 project, fears more accidents will occur due to drivers being forced to make more U-turns to get to their desired destinations.
Both residents thought pedestrians will remain at risk, too. They anticipate those walking will not want to waste time going down to designated crosswalks and dart through the road.
City officials have acknowledged several times that pedestrians are often seen dashing from one side of U.S. 190 to another.
Haverlah said a 10-foot-wide multiuse path on the south side of the roadway will improve safety.
A cyclist himself, Haverlah admits he currently does not feel safe riding down U.S. 190.
Keller and other city officials also assured residents the project will allow for smoother traffic and turning, encouraging concerned residents to keep an open mind.
Go to www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects for full project details.
