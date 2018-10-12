Work continues by the Copperas Cove Five Hills royalty to represent the City of Copperas Cove and serve their community. With the first inaugural city multicultural festival accomplished, the 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza is held October 27. Six months of the titleholders’ year-long reign has passed, but the passion to work on behalf of their platforms remains strong.
Ms. Five Hills Ashley Coombs chaired the inaugural Copperas Cove Multicultural Festival where hundreds attended the free community event and appreciation of diversity was achieved.
“To say it was a dream come true would be an understatement because never in my wildest dreams did I imagine I would be doing something of this magnitude,” Coombs said. “It was all very surreal the morning of the event watching vendors set up. But by the end of the day, I felt more accomplished than ever before,” Coombs said.
Miniature Mister Five Hills Robbie Rackley, 4, is collecting pop tabs for the Ronald McDonald House for his service project and has already collected more than 50 pounds of tabs.
“Since being crowned, Robbie, has become more mature, more sociable, and it (the pageant) has built his self-confidence,” said Misty Rackley, Robbie’s mother. “When it’s time to pick up pop tabs, it doesn’t matter if it’s a handful or a gallon sized bag, he smiles from ear to ear, his face lights up, and he jumps with excitement.”
Miniature Miss Five Hills Naomi Williams, 4, hosted a Mother’s Day Tea at the local nursing home and has also taken charge of a dozen of the Free Little Libraries in the community ensuring they are filled with books at all CCISD Pre-K, elementary and junior high schools as well as the two city swimming pools.
“Since Naomi was crowned, she has learned how to be even more outgoing, especially with the elderly,” said Danielle Williams, Naomi’s mother. “Before having her crown, she was always a little uneasy with older people. But through regular visits at the nursing homes, she has learned compassion and that the ‘grannies and grandpas’ at the nursing home are just like her Granny and Pop Pop at home.
“Naomi has also learned how to work as a team with the other titleholders to reach many goals which at first may seem huge. But in the end, she was able to see that when you are working with others, anything is possible,” Danielle Williams said.
Junior Miss Five Hills Dorianna Gilbert also hosted the inaugural Lil’ Dawg and Lil’ Lady Dawg Homecoming Dance raising more than $1,800 for CCISD students with dyslexia.
Five Hills Ambassador Emily Kimball is working for the second year to plan and execute the 4th Annual Howl-O-Ween Puppy Pawlooza at the City Park Swimming Pool. Kimball’s platform of service is the humane treatment of animals. All proceeds will benefit the city animal shelter.
