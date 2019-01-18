The Copperas Cove Independent School District currently employs 68 drivers and 18 aids, according to Wendy Sledd, the CCISD director of communications. Additionally, 15 of their full-time employees are licensed to drive a bus, she said.
But they still have room for a few more skillful drivers with a heart to transport precious cargo.
“We are currently two (drivers) short,” Sledd said. “We hire year-round.”
Although the district could use two more full-time drivers, the licensed members of the CCISD staff help fill in during the shortage.
When coaches step up to drive the team to games or events, they are paid for their driving time, Sledd said.
To drive a school bus, a driver must have a Class B commercial driver’s license with both P and S endorsements, Sledd said. They must also take a 20-hour certification course, and pass both background and license checks as well as an annual physical, she said.
“For drivers whose passengers include exceptional needs students, additional training is provided,” Sledd said. “Additional bus aides are also provided.”
In her 38 years as a school bus driver for the Copperas Cove Independent School District, Trixie Henry said her favorite part of the job has been interacting with the children.
She also appreciates having hours that work well with her children’s schedules.
“It was a great part-time job when my kids were little,” Henry said. “I was off when they were off.”
In fact, driving a bus has many advantages, especially for those who don’t want to be tied to a desk or may need time during the day to take care of personal needs, said CCISD Director of Transportation Gary Elliott.
“CCISD provides all the training necessary and even pays for the certification and the physical,” Elliot said. “The requirements are pretty simple: be at least 18 years old, be able to pass an alcohol and drug test, as well as an annual exam.”
Additionally, drivers will be required to complete the required training, be able to use maps and GPS to follow routes, be able to manage student behavior, and have the ability to communicate effectively, he said.
But they pay-off isn’t just a meaningful job with good hours, all drivers receive excellent pay and benefits, Elliott said.
“The starting salary is $13.65 per hour, and drivers are guaranteed 25 hours per week,” Elliott said. “In addition, drivers can earn extra pay by driving for school-sponsored trips.”
Drivers also receive paid health insurance with TRS-Active Care HD and employer paid life insurance, he said.
Drivers who are hired and remain with the district for at least one year receive a $400 bonus, Elliott said.
There are also incentives for current employees to be on the look out for qualified drivers.
“A CCISD employee who refers an individual for employment that is hired as a driver receives a $200 finder’s fee if that driver remains with the job for six months,” Elliott said.
Individuals interested in applying to drive a school bus for the CCISD can do so online at www.ccisd.com.
