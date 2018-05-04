Students from six Copperas Cove Independent School District elementary schools had an opportunity to experience science on an interactive level on Saturday.
The third annual Science Olympiad “replaced the old (traditional) science fair,” according to Wendy Sledd, the district’s director of communications.
Fifteen students and five teachers, or “coaches,” from each campus participated in the event, which was held at Martin Walker Elementary School.
The teachers run an after-school science club at their schools, then all clubs, or teams, came together to compete in the Olympiad.
“They practice all year, then compete against other schools, and they love it,” said Stacy Robinson, who helped to organize the event. “It’s good competition, practicing science-based knowledge, and they have fun at the same time.”
Some of the team events included aerodynamics, which tested paper airplane design, water rockets, tennis ball catapults, treasure hunt and wildlife safari.
During the Write It-Do It program, a student had to write about an object placed in front of them and their partner in the next room would have to replicate the object based on the writer’s description.
Julia Guerra, a fifth-grader at Williams/Ledger Elementary School, said, “I already competed in Write It-Do It, and later I’m competing in the barge building.”
Guerra’s practice barge held 300 tokens and could still float, so she said she felt pretty confident about the event. “We did one in science class and I knew I was good at it.”
Lane Ledger, a fourth-grader at House Creek Elementary, chose to compete in the wildlife safari, an event where students study up on animals.
First, the students name the animal, then they write about it, then they answer a series of true/false and multiple-choice questions, according to Ledger.
He said this is his second year competing in the Olympiad, and he would probably be back for a third year.
Sebastian Vasquez-Solis, a fifth-grader from Clements/Parsons Elementary, said he was competing in the treasure hunt and catapults. This was his third time competing. “The event is a good way to branch out to see some of the different aspects of science.”
Connie Cleark, a judge at the Olympiad, said, “It’s a fun, academic thing for the kids to do.”
The Olympiad has become popular with adults, too.
Dani Patterson, an instructional technologist who was assisting at the event, said, “We had an abundance of volunteers that we had to turn down.” Volunteers for the event included students, teachers, administrators, and even Education Foundation members.
“We’re all here for the kids,” said Robinson.
The team from Halstead Elementary earned the sportsmanship award for the day, and also came in second place overall. The Martin Walker Elementary team scored the third most points, and the Clements/Parsons Elementary students won top honors.
