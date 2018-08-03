A new wildfire erupted at the Blackwell ranges Tuesday afternoon, according to Fort Hood officials, sending the post’s firefighters back into action.
The blaze produced a large amount of smoke, but there was no immediate danger to post personnel or structures.
Directorate of Emergency Services fire personnel are conducting firefighting operations from the air and ground to suppress and contain the fire, the post read.
Fort Hood firefighting efforts Wednesday included attacking the Blackwell Range fire by air with UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters making Bambi Bucket water drops, bulldozers supporting the effort to contain the fire and ground crews attack hot spots.
The post also received assistance from the Killeen Fire Department under its mutual aid agreement.
Officials said a separate brush fire that began July 17 at North Fort Hood was 100 percent contained Tuesday.
Another fire that started the same day in the southern region of the range was contained within a permanent dud area, officials said, but was still emitting smoke and ash, as reported by many Killeen residents.
Fort Hood leadership has authorized resumption of live-fire training on all ranges, but will continue to work the boundaries of the range area, starting with West Range Road to cut and improve fire breaks, according to a Fort Hood press release.
The Killeen Daily Herald sent questions last week and this week about the wildfires to post officials; however, Fort Hood failed to answer them by late Tuesday. The questions include:
Did any of the fires start on a specific range?
What training was going on at the time on the ranges where the fires started?
What units were doing the training?
How much smoke from the fires is in the air above and around Fort Hood?
Outside communities are reporting smoke and falling ash. Is Fort Hood monitoring this/doing anything about it?
Who gave the OK for live-fire drills in fire hazard country?
Are Fort Hood officials concerned about affecting the air quality of the surrounding communities?
What will Fort Hood officials do to protect the air of troops and residents?
OTHER FIRES
The first Fort Hood range wild fires came alongside several others in the Central Texas corridor that kept area fire fighting crews busy in July.
“There has been an increase not specific to Bell County, but to the region we are in,” said Harker Heights Fire Department Chief Paul Sims, who said this fire season has been more active than last year’s comparably mild summer.
Texas A&M Forest Service’s North Branch has responded to calls regarding 37 fires, accounting for 11,115 acres of scorched earth in July, said Logan Scherschel, public information officer for the service.
This is a sharp increase from the 13 fires and 1,998 acres reported in June and the numbers are expected to stay consistent or possibly increase in August if there isn’t rainfall, Scherschel said.
Gary Young, Copperas Cove Fire Department deputy fire chief, emergency management coordinator and public information officer, said that increase is due to a number of factors, including several weeks of triple-digit temperatures coupled with little to no precipitation that have parched the landscape.
“High temperatures, low humidity and dried out grasses and brush from drought like conditions – a perfect mix of things to make a fire sustainable from a variety of causes,” Young said.
Both Young and Sims said that human error is among the top causes of these types of wildfires, a fact corroborated by the Forest service.
“In this part of the state, of the fire’s we’ve been going to, 85 percent are caused by humans,” Scherschel said. “Prevention is the biggest thing we are trying to push to the public.”
Young said summer recreational activities like campfires as well as improper disposal of cigarettes are among the most common catalysts of wildfires.
“No open burning, no camp fires,” Young said. “Don’t throw, discard, or toss a cigarette out a car window, use an ash tray or appropriate receptacle.”
Young also advised that residents keep foliage around homes trimmed and maintained, as well as rain gutters cleaned to minimize potential fire risk.
“Be safe. Be vigilant. If you see a fire, call for assistance quickly. Make sure garden hoses stay connected to the house and that you have a plan,” he said.
For more information on fire safety tips, go to http://texasforestservice.tamu.edu/PreparingForWildfires/.
