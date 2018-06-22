Sweeping cuts to recommendations made by city departments for the 2018-2019 general fund budget were presented Tuesday to the City Council.
The cuts are an effort to decrease a projected deficit of $2,019,724 with all original council priorities considered. Interim City Manager Ryan Haverlah said upon reviewing the numbers, it was clear some revisions and changes would have to be made before the proposed budget is presented to the council July 3.
With a 3 percent cut to city department budgets, the revised general fund draft puts the city in a deficit of $850,602 for the entire year, but at a surplus of $851,336 for the first three months of the fiscal year.
“This puts us in a position to begin moving in a direction where our annual operating deficit is less than $1 million, but moving toward the direction where it’s zero,” Haverlah said. “In other words, where our current revenues are paying for our current expenditures.”
All proposed new positions for city departments were removed in the revision process, according to Haverlah. Potential new positions cut in the latest budget draft include: city manager administration assistant; information systems specialist; human resources generalist; street supervisor; street light equipment operators; maintenance position for the city cemetery and various other cuts.
Scale-backs recommended by city departments include: reduction in training for several city departments; not replacing aging servers in information systems; a reduction in prosecutor coordination for municipal court; deferred police maintenance; reduction in overtime and shelter supplies for animal control; removal of a field training officer for the fire department among others cuts.
“With all those changes included, there is some risk, some decision on how efficient, reactive and proactive we can be in specific situations in each of those departments,” Haverlah said. “Keep in mind we can always reduce expenditures, but in order to increase expenditures, we need to increase revenue or reduce expenditures elsewhere on the budget.”
Some areas of concerns councilmen discussed included the deferred maintenance to police, which Haverlah said would cause “significant and major problems” in the future. The police security camera system is “basically on crutches,” he said.
Councilman Charlie Youngs said the police cut raised a red flag for him, noting how dependent the city is on technology.
Also included in the revision process was a re-evaluation of city revenue, including reviews of preliminary appraisal values and sales tax, which upticked the expected city revenue by about $330,000.
Haverlah said the city should approach preliminary values with “great caution” after visits with the Coryell and Lampasas counties appraisal districts. The appraisal districts saw a high number of official protests from property owners the previous year, according to Haverlah, who said the districts could possibly see a high number of protests this year.
The latest budget draft factors in a sales tax increase of 5.5 percent, based off recent rises in monthly sales tax revenue.
In other business, the council approved the city’s 2018 certificate of obligation bonds, which total $9.91 million.
An executive, closed session was held where council discussed pending litigation and/or settlement related to the Kempner Water Supply Corporation, property north of Boys Ranch Road and west of Sikes Drive and personnel matters to include Haverlah. No action was taken on these items.
