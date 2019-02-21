A key regional water district may soon have new boundaries and a larger board of directors next year — if state Rep. Hugh Shine’s new bill makes its way to the Texas governor’s desk.
Shine, a Temple Republican, on Wednesday filed House Bill 2105. The legislation proposes to increase the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1’s boundaries to all of its served areas and increase the number of elected board members to seven from five.
The district sells water to seven entities — the cities of Belton, Killeen, Nolanville, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove as well as Fort Hood and the 439 Water Supply Corp. near Belton. Despite that, its boundaries — and therefore its board and elections — are currently limited to the Killeen city limits.
“With this legislation, two important events take place. Our boundary will match our service area and all of our customers will have board representation,” said Ricky Garrett, the general manager of WCID No. 1.
Initially, the district sought to do away with elections for its board. In its place, the seven entities that purchase water from WCID No. 1 would have appointed a representative.
The city councils of Belton, Copperas Cove and Harker Heights threw their support behind that idea while the Killeen City Council only backed the boundary expansion.
Some Bell County residents decried the proposed board appointments as an attack on some residents’ right to elect their water board members.
“I just can’t see taking away their rights,” Killeen Councilman Steve Harris said during a Jan. 22 Council meeting.
Belton Councilmen David K. Leigh and Wayne Carpenter said on Jan. 9 that it was not a perfect proposal, but it gave their city a seat at the table to make decisions.
Under Shine’s measure, every current WCID No. 1 board member will run again in November 2020. The new board will have seven elected members, serving staggered terms.
The new board would be composed of three members from Killeen and four single-member districts. These districts would have about an equal number of voters from the areas outside the Killeen city limits.
“This is an unselfish move by this board,” WCID No. 1 board President John Blankenship said. “It’s going to affect a lot of these board members.”
Shine said he was “delighted” to help the regional water district increase its boundaries and board membership.
“The changes give Fort Hood representation on the board and broaden the local representation,” Shine said. “WCID (No.) 1 is a wholesale water provider, does not have a relationship with retailers or developers, and there should not be any unnecessary regulation preventing willing and able board members from serving their community on the newly created board.”
