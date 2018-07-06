Skimming devices were discovered on two Copperas Cove gas pumps, police announced June 29.
They were found at Mickey’s Convenience Store at 2101 E. Business U.S. Highway 190 on June 20.
The devices were on pump one and pump 18. The investigation by police department found the skimmers were installed for at least six days.
Those who purchased gas at Mickey’s June 13 and 18 are encouraged to contact card issuers to request a new card, police said.
It’s possible the skimmers were used before June 13. Police, however, said the skimmers were not in effect after June 18.
The police department is continuing to investigate the incident and seeks further information.
Tips can be made anonymously through the Copperas Cove Crime Stoppers tip number at 254-547-1111.
Crime Stoppers pays up to $1,000 in cash for clues if information leads to an arrest and prosecution.
Tips can also be submitted online at www.tipsubmit.com.
It is also recommended those who used the pumps at Mickey’s between these dates monitor their bank accounts and report any unauthorized transactions.
