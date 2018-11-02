On Nov. 16, the Chamber of Commerce will participate in Small Business Saturday, and several area businesses have already indicated their own participation.
“Small businesses are the heart of our community,” said Liz Sherman with the chamber in a written statement.
The chamber encourages small businesses in the city to take part in “Shop Small,” a movement to celebrate small business. The day is an iniative to rally people to shop at local businesses.
Businesses are encourages to create a festive atmosphere for shoppers.
Cove businesses interested in participating need to contact the Chamber of Commerce.
The deadline to register with the chamber is Nov. 16.
“This is open to all small businesses in Copperas Cove,” Sherman said. “Chamber membership is not required.”
Registered businesses and any Small Business Saturday deals are:
- Candy Outfitters, 185 W. Business U.S. Highway 190: 25 percent off store wide; free 4-by-6 holiday keepsake photo; free pictures with Santal; giveaways and check-in deals.
- Soggy Doggies, 301 W. Business U.S. 190: magnet and treats for all clients; drawing for a gift basket.
- Independent Scentsy Consultant with Jill Stein, 212 E. Business U.S. 190, suite D: samples of products and special offers for products not on hand.
- A&L Florist, 303 W. Business U.S. 190: Christmas centerpiece giveaway; and free carnations.
- Skin Apeel, 212 E. Business U.S. 190, Suite D: sample moisturizers and cleansers.
- Pacific Tanning, 212 E. Business U.S. 190, Suite D: goody bags; discounts on products; and tanning/fit wrap packages.
- Babies N Things, 111 E. Avenue E: gift cards; door prizes; Christmas gifts; food and drinks.
- Cactus Lilly Boutique, 1406 S. Farm-to-Market 116, suite D: Scratch-off discount cards; giveaways; and free gifts with purchase.
- Stackin Tees, 1406 S. Farm-to-Market 116, suite D: giveaways.
For more information, contact the chamber at 254-547-7571.
