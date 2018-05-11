The Business 190 Improvement Project will be the subject of a special City Council meeting at 1 p.m. Monday.
City staff, Texas Department of Transportation BSP Engineer representatives will be available to answer questions and educate both the council members and public about the plans for the roadway and the in-progress design work.
Those designs will be available for viewing 30 minutes before the start of the meeting.
The Business 190 Improvement Project has been in the works since 2013, when the Business 190 Master Plan was created.
In the years which followed, the project was identified as important enough to be awarded $10 million toward construction from the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization.
The city must still spend over $1 million for the designs and other preliminary work.
TxDot has created a website for the project, including the project history, schedule, map and related research and studies.
The website is: www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/projects/studies/waco/business-us-190.html
Monday’s meeting will take place in the Technology Center, 508 S. Second St.
